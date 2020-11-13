e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Queensland University’s potential Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021: Australian health minister

Queensland University’s potential Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021: Australian health minister

The vaccine was found to produce virus-neutralising antibodies and had a substantial effect on the elderly, Australian health minister Greg Hunt said.

world Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Melbourne
Biotech firm CSL has completed the manufacturing of the vaccine candidate to allow the third stage of clinical trials to begin.
Biotech firm CSL has completed the manufacturing of the vaccine candidate to allow the third stage of clinical trials to begin.(REUTERS | Representational image)
         

Australian health minister Greg Hunt on Friday said a potential Covid-19 vaccine, being developed by the University of Queensland, could be available for all Australians in the third quarter of 2021.

He said the vaccine development was ahead of schedule and it was “doing its job”.

The vaccine was found to produce virus-neutralising antibodies and had a substantial effect on the elderly, Hunt said.

“That is particularly so in the elderly, and that is an especially important outcome, given the global vulnerability to elderly...from Covid-19,” he told a press briefing.

Biotech firm CSL has completed the manufacturing of the vaccine candidate to allow the third stage of clinical trials to begin.

“That is an extraordinary development.... It means that this vaccine will potentially be available, subject to the results of those trials, for delivery to Australians early in the third quarter of 2021,” he said.

“Our national goal is to ensure that all Australians who seek to be vaccinated are vaccinated by the end of 2021,” he added.

CSL Limited has signed a deal to supply the Australian government with 51 million doses of the vaccine once it’s proved to be effective.

tags
top news
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
Centre approves Rs4,381 crore additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Centre approves Rs4,381 crore additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In