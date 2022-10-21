Ralph Lauren accused of plagiarising Mexican designs: Explained in 8 points

Beatriz Gutierrez, the wife of Mexico's president and head of a Mexican cultural affairs commission, on Thursday accused American fashion brand Ralph Lauren of plagiarising indigenous designs and termed it as an attempt to appropriate work of the country's pre-Hispanic cultures.

Here is what we know about the controversy so far:

1. Beatriz Gutierrez, a writer, and researcher, in an Instagram post, said, “Hey Ralph (Lauren): we already realized that you really like Mexican designs. However, by copying these designs you are committing plagiarism, which is illegal and immoral.”

2. Gutierrez shared a picture of a Ralph Lauren cardigan with colourful indigenous motifs hanging in a store. “At least admit it (accusation). And I hope you compensate the damage to the original communities that do this work with love and not for (to) profit millionaires” she further wrote.

3. She attributed the design of the cloth to the indigenous communities of Mexican localities- Contla and Saltillo.

4. Ralph Lauren has commented on the accusation and told news agency Reuters that it was "surprised" to learn the product was still being sold, after issuing a directive to remove it from its channels as it was discovered some months previously.

5. The accusation came after the US luxury retailer pledged that all its new products using indigenous designs following its summer 2023 season will be created under a model of "credit and collaboration".

6. Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a campaign to reclaim relics of Mexico's pre-Columbian heritage since coming to power in 2018.

7. As part of this drive, his government has lodged complaints against auction houses in the United States and Europe, recovering dozens of Mexican antiques.

8. The Latin American government has made similar complaints against France's Louis Vuitton, China's Shien, Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera, Spain's Zara and Mango, and US retailer Anthopologie.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

