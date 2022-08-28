As BTS’ RM faces plagiarism accusations, fans rush to his defence

BTS leader RM is all set for his upcoming pictorial Entirely. He recently shared a few glimpses from the project and they reminded some people of EXO member D.O.’s solo mini album Empathy Mood Sampler Ver.2. After many pointed out similarities between the pictures of D.O. and RM, BTS fans aka ARMY urged HYBE and Bighit to look into the matter. Also read: BTS' RM and J-Hope sing, groove to Billie Eilish's songs

Many users shared pictures from Empathy and Entirely for comparisons. One claimed how all of them resemble each other and wrote, “You have to be blind not to see this copy. Can't you really see? I don't blame the artist. the company should be original about the concept. Even the title..” “So RM copied D.O empathy album. Well they lack creativity right from the onset am not surprised,” added another one.

Soon after, ARMY came out in support of RM. Using hashtag #BIGHITPROTECTNAMJOON, many fans brushed off accusations of plagiarism and urged others to mass mail BTS’ labels HYBE and Bighit to take action for attack against their idol.

you call this PLAGIARISM????!!!!! ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME???!!!!! i only call this BEAUTIFUL ART from PURE ARTIST!!!!#RM #Entirety #DO(D.O) #Empathy pic.twitter.com/LKuwwkc6wl — ⛓️𝒉𝒂𝒏⛓️ 1ΞX0⁹ ⟭⟬⁷ 강태오⁹⁴⁶²⁰ (@skny___231) August 24, 2022

armys will protect you from everything, namjoon. we will support you no matter what! ♡



BIGHIT PROTECT NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/sU5E9FH3vB — pety (@ihhnaon) August 27, 2022

well plot twist, this project is very authentic and original from namjoon HIMSELF. not bighit/hybe, no. mind you, all of these are basically namjoon's favorites and he calls it "namjooning". he didn't copy the concept.



riding a bicycle is copying a concept let my man breathe 💀 https://t.co/Kv8Tqyaqyz — channie⁷ ✨💜 GMM FANFEST IN JAPAN (@channieproof) August 25, 2022

For the unversed, on August 19 RM shared the first look of Entirely. Channelling his love for photography, he shared a ‘skit’ for the solo project alongside an audio clip in which he talked about the pictorial. The group is currently on a hiatus to focus on their solo career. Before RM, it was member Jungkook who took the fans by surprise with his vampire-inspired picture-folio.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. However, this is not the first time that RM has been accused of plagiarism on the internet. Earlier in 2015, RM came under the scanner after Twitter users accused him of copying lines. To this, the BTS leader, who used to go by the name Rap Monster, apologised for not checking the sources and said during 2015 MAMA, “First, I sincerely apologize. Even though I just started creating, I am just another creator who experiences a lot of difficulties. I can’t write music through mere internal stimulation, so I take inspiration from talks with friends, books I like, movies, interviews, and letters from fans.”

“I write the feelings and lines that left an impression on me in notes on my phone. Most are erased or forgotten, but after hearing the criticism today I realized that I was unconscious of the mistakes I made. Without knowing the source and not remembering clearly, I carelessly worked only thinking about having to write songs,” he also added while addressing the situation.

