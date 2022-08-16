BTS' RM and J-Hope sing, groove to Billie Eilish's songs as they attend her Seoul concert, share pics. Watch

BTS members RM and J-Hope attended singer Billie Eilish's concert at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul. They also danced and sang during the event on Monday. The members later posed for pictures with Billie and her brother-musician Finneas. Taking to Instagram, both RM and J-Hope shared posts. On his Instagram Stories, RM also posted a photo as he posed with South Korean actor Lee Jin-wook. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin 'magically' appears in new video with Benny Blanco)

RM shared several coloured as well as monochrome pictures on his Instagram account. The BTS members along with Billie and Finneas gave different poses. He also posted a photo of Billie performing on stage. RM also gave a close-up shot of his concert band with 'Billie Eilish' and 'happier than ever tour' written on it. He also gave a glimpse of his bracelets.

The BTS leader captioned the post, "bad guys.." and geo-tagged the location as Gocheok Sky Dome. He also posted a clip, from the concert, in which he and J-Hope were seen grooving to the music. Billie also shared RM's post on her Instagram Stories.

On his Instagram, J-Hope posted similar pictures shared by RM. He also dropped a selfie as he sat on a couch. In one of the clips, the duo sat at the concert and as J-Hope panned the camera towards RM he flashed the peace sign.

In a bunch of videos, as Billie performed on stage the BTS members danced and jumped. They were also seen headbanging to Bad Guy, one of Billie's famous songs. J-Hope also posted a photo of his concert band and wrote, "Happier Than Everrr (star eyes and rock on emojis)."

For the event, RM wore a white T-shirt, blue denims and shoes. J-Hope opted for an orange T-shirt, light blue denims, a green beanie and shoes. In one of the clips, shared by a fan account on Twitter, RM and J-Hope were seen waving at Billie on stage. They also cheered for the singer. Sharing a video of the duo dancing, a fan wrote, "Hoseok and Namjoon having so much fun at Billie’s concert."

