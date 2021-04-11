Ramadan 2021: Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, Qatar | All you need to know

The moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia and Qatar is scheduled to meet on Sunday evening to sight the moon of the holy month of Ramadan. Kuwait, Omar, Bahrain and several other Middle-east countries have also planned their moon sighting meeting today. Once the new moon is sighted, the beginning of the holy month will be announced from the day after.

Here is all you need to know about moon sighting

> The holy month of Ramadan officially begins with the sighting of the new moon. Countries follow independent moon sighting procedures as the moon can not be sighted at the same time from all across the world. The moon is sighted earlier in the West.

> The Qatar Calendar House has announced that Ramadan's new moon will be born on April 12 at 2.31GMT, when it might be visible in parts of North, Central and South America. On April 13, the moon will be easily visible in most parts of the world, Al Jazeera reported.

> Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has called on all Muslims to sight the moon either by the naked eyes or through binoculars and to report to the nearest court and register his testimony.

> If the moon is sighted on Sunday, the 29th day of Sha’ban, then Ramadan will start on Monday. Otherwise, Monday will be declared as the 30th day of Sha’ban and Ramadan will start on Tuesday April 13.

> India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries will sight the moon on April 12. If the new moon is sighted on Monday, then Ramadan will start from Tuesday.

Every year, Ramadan starts at least 10 days earlier than the last year and the lunar year is shorter than the solar year. In 2020, Ramadan began on April 23.

Ramadan or Ramzaan or Ramzan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar when Muslims across the globe keep a fast from dawn to dusk.

