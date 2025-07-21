Raped in sleep, screamed at baby: UK politician's shocking abuse by estranged husband

Kate Kniveton, wife of former Tory MP Andrew Griffiths, narrated her years-long abuse by her now-estranged husband, who she says sexually assaulted her while she was asleep and threatened her that nobody would believe her if she went to the police. Kate Kniveton says she was ‘traumatised’ by her estranged husband not only sexually assaulted her but also screamed at their two-week-old baby.(X/@ITV)

The couple separated in 2018.

‘Nobody would believe you’, he told her, when she threatened to go to the police, according to metro.co.uk report.

Kniveton, who succeeded her estranged husband Andrew Griffiths to represent Burton in Staffordshire between 2019 and 2024, said that she used to cry while being raped by her ex-husband, who she said got so angry he kicked her out of bed, the report mentioned.

She said that Griffith once screamed at their newborn daughter, asking her to “shut the f*** up" after the baby cried over a feed.

2,000 explicit messages to 2 female constituents

Griffith was reportedly sacked from his government position after it was found that he had sent over 2,000 sexually explicit messages to two female constituents within just three weeks.

Ironically, he was a campaigner for women’s rights.

Griffith allegedly raped and repeatedly assaulted his wife by a family judge in December 2021.

‘I am traumatised – not just by the 10 years of abuse I experienced – but the following five years where he continued to use the legal system to abuse me," the report quoted Kniveton, who decided to waive her right to anonymity for a documentary.

She described Griffiths as ‘very personable, charming and charismatic’ in 2013.

She said every time she threatened to Griffiths of going to the police, he would tell her that nobody would believe her. “Kate. I’m the MP here. I’ve got a great relationship with the police — they all think I’m the blue-eyed boy,” he would say, according to Kniveton.

At a high court hearing in 2024, Griffiths accepted all findings against him accept for those of rape, which he continues to refute.

In February 2024, Griffith was prohibited from any direct contact with his daughter.

Griffiths, who also spoke for the documentary, said that the family court had ‘failed his child’ and had lower burden of proof than a criminal court.

“I fought to remain in my child’s life and to protect them… every child has the right to both parents in their lives… I will never stop fighting to be father to my child and to demonstrate to them just how much I love them,” Griffith said.