US man wins lottery 6 times, earns nearly $2 million. His secret is… ‘intuition'

Christmas came early for one man in Massachusetts as he won not one, but six state lotteries. Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prizes in the December 14 drawing, according to the state lottery, which said that he won the lotteries after he matched the first five numbers on each ticket.

Raymond Roberts, a Vietnam-era veteran, is from Fall River, a city located an hour south of Boston, BBC reported adding that his major win was the result of a gut feeling. He told lottery officials that his "intuition" led him to purchase multiple tickets which were all with the same numbers.

The numbers on each ticket were a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays, a series that he had played in games for more than 20 years. When he picked up his prizes, he opted for a $390,000 cash option for five of his winning tickets. For the sixth ticket, he chose the annuity which promises him payments of $25,000 before taxes for at least 20 years. In total, Raymond Roberts has won more than $2 million before taxes.

Although, he's not the only person to luck out from his win. Royal Liquor, the store at which he purchased the tickets, will also get $5,000 for each winning ticket sold, a total of $30,000 in bonuses.

