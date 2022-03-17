Recognise Putin as ‘war criminal’: Ukrainian defence minister to EU lawmakers

A day after US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’ for authorising Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the east European nation, on Thursday, said that the European Union (EU), too, should officially recognise Putin as a ‘war criminal.’

“I’m appealing to all European parliamentary members to recognise Putin as a war criminal, Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, said in his address to EU legislators. Reznikov, who spoke via videolink, cited Biden as an example.

Describing Russia as the ‘aggressor,’ the minister further said, “It’s not simply a war. It’s state terror. Their regular army is conscientiously annihilating the civil population. More than 400 schools, 110 hospitals and 1,000 residential blocks across Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion on February 24.”

Reznikov also expressed confidence that though outnumbered and outgunned by the Russian forces, his country’s troops would eventually triumph. “It’s a question only of the price that the Ukrainian people will pay. We can stop the Russians, but we need assistance,” he said, appealing to the 27-nation bloc to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

Meanwhile, Biden’s condemnation of Putin came during a press conference on Wednesday, as the former also announced an additional $800 million as security assistance for Ukraine. The remark triggered a furious response from Moscow, which described the comment as ‘unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric.’

Also on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned speech to the US Congress. The day before, the US Senate passed a unanimous resolution branding the Russian President a ‘war criminal.’

(With agency inputs)