Refrain from violence: US on Haryana communal clashes

Washington: In a brief comment on the outbreak of communal violence in Haryana, the US state department has urged all parties to stay calm and refrain from violent actions.

Damaged and burnt vehicles after clashes, in Nuh district, Haryana, India on Thursday. (ANI)

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Washington DC on Wednesday, in response to a set of questions related to India, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller also reiterated that the US advocated a direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and underlined India’s importance to the I2U2 grouping.

In response to a question on whether the department had heard directly from Americans impacted by religious violence near Gurugram, and about the US position on Hindu-Muslim clashes, Miller said, “I would say with respect to the clashes that obviously we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions. With respect to whether we have heard from any Americans, I am not aware of that. I am happy to follow up with the embassy.”

In the wake of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s comments on dialogue with India and asked about the US position on the issue, Miller reiterated the traditional American line. “We support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position.”

And in response to a question on I2U2, the grouping that includes India, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and the US, Miller said that the “unique grouping” identified projects and initiatives to tackle some of the greatest challenges confronting the world. “It’s attempting to mobilise private sector and enterprise to modernise infrastructure, advance low-carbon development pathways, improve public health, and we continue to work to make progress in all of those areas.”

