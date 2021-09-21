Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Remarkable feat of human ingenuity’: UNGA prez Abdulla Shahid hails scientists
world news

‘Remarkable feat of human ingenuity’: UNGA prez Abdulla Shahid hails scientists

Calling the invention of Covid-19 vaccines in record time a 'monumental undertaking', the 76th UNGA President said people want solutions to the challenges we collectively face.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:45 PM IST
United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid addresses the 76th Session of the global summit at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. (AP)

President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday hailed the scientists and researchers producing multiple vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in record time.

Addressing the plenary of the 76th UNGA, the Maldivian foreign minister, who was elected as the President for this year's session, called the invention of Covid-19 vaccines a “remarkable feat of human ingenuity.”

“In record time, humanity has produced multiple viable vaccines for Covid-19. Scientists and researchers from dozens of countries collaborated on a remarkable feat of human ingenuity,” Abdulla Shahid said, adding, that the largest vaccine roll-out in the history of mankind is currently underway.

Shahid called the vaccine invention a “monumental undertaking" even as he acknowledged the vaccination is not without flaw.

“While certainly not without flaws, it is monumental in its undertaking. For these accomplishments alone, we should be proud,” Shahid told the gathering of world leaders.

RELATED STORIES

“The world wants peace of mind. The people want solutions to the challenges we collectively face,” he added.

Shahid opened UN General Assembly’s high-level meeting for leaders of its 193 member nations by challenging delegates to rise to the occasion. “There are moments in time that are turning points. This is one such moment," he said.

More than 100 heads of state and government kept away by the pandemic are returning to the United Nations in person for the first time in two years. But with the pandemic still raging, about 60 will deliver pre-recorded statements over coming days.

“We are on the edge of an abyss — and moving in the wrong direction," Guterres said. “I’m here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his speech.

Guterres said people may lose faith not only in their governments and institutions but in basic values when they see their human rights curtailed, corruption, the reality of their harsh lives, no future for their children — and “when they see billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united nations general assembly abdulla shahid coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US military power must be a tool of last resort, says Biden at UNGA

World has never been more threatened or divided: UN chief tells global leaders

6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes offshore Bio-Bio in Chile: Report

Pak trusts Taliban’s ‘intentions’ to not let Afghan soil be used for terrorism
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP