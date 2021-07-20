Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Reports full of wrong assumptions, says NSO Group

NSO Group also said that it “has a good reason to believe the claims that are made by the unnamed sources to Forbidden Stories, are based on misleading interpretation of data from accessible and overt basic information...”
Agencies | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 06:01 AM IST
A woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group "Pegasus", in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.(AFP)

NSO Group, a private Israeli cybersecurity firm that sells the spyware Pegasus, has dismissed media reports that alleged that phones of prominent personalities, including journalists, politicians and experts in India were targeted for surveillance, terming them “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories”.

“The report by Forbidden Stories is full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories that raise serious doubts about the reliability and interests of the sources. It seems like the ‘unidentified sources’ have supplied information that has no factual basis and are far from reality,” the NSO Group said in a statement.

“We firmly deny the false allegations made in their report. Their sources have supplied them with information which has no factual basis, as evident by the lack of supporting documentation for many of their claims. In fact, these allegations are so outrageous... that NSO is considering a defamation lawsuit.”

An investigation by a consortium of media houses has alleged that phone hacking software Pegasus was used to target potentially thousands of people around the world, including 38 Indian journalists, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor and former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa.

In its statement, the NSO Group also said that it “has a good reason to believe the claims that are made by the unnamed sources to Forbidden Stories, are based on misleading interpretation of data from accessible and overt basic information...”

Topics
nso group
