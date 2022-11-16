NATO probes as reports say Russian missiles hit Poland, killing 2 | Top Updates

Two people were reportedly killed in an explosion in Poland - a NATO country- near Ukrainian border, news agency AP reported on Wednesday as NATO allies investigated reports that the blast resulted from Russian missiles.

The Associated Press, citing a senior US intelligence official, said the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland. The Pentagon, however, said it was unable to corroborate the reports and that it was investigating the claims. The White House also said it could not confirm reports coming out of Poland and was working with the Polish government to gather more information.

Meanwhile, Poland has put military units on heightened readiness, AFP reported, citing the government.

Here are the latest updates:

1) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was important to find out the facts about what caused a deadly "explosion" in Poland after holding talks with Poland President Andrzej Duda. "Spoke with President Duda about the explosion in Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established," Stoltenberg tweeted.

2) Russia has denied reports that their missiles had hit Polish territory. In a statement on Telegram, Moscow's defence minister said, “Statements by Polish media and officials about Russian missiles hitting Polish territory are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.”

3) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian missiles hitting Poland was a "significant escalation" of the conflict. Russian missiles hit Poland," Zelensky said but did not provide evidence of the strikes.

"The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to anyone within reach of Russian missiles. To fire missiles at NATO territory! This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a very significant escalation. We must act," Zelensky added.

4) Reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukrainian border are "incredibly concerning," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, adding that Washington is working to determine what happened and appropriate next steps.

5) Poland has called emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet amid the reports, "Due to the crisis situation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki... called a meeting of the National Security Bureau," government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters.

6) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "alarmed" by the reports of an explosion in Poland and was “closely monitoring the situation”. "We are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with Polish authorities and partners and allies", she said on Twitter.

(With AP, AFP, Reuters inputs)

