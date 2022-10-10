Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Respect our laws: Iran to foreign visitors as anti-hijab protests persist

Published on Oct 10, 2022 02:29 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Demonstrator gestures a peace sign during a rally.(AFP)
Reuters |

Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday amid continued protests over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies".

Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in unrest over Mahsa Amini's death.

"Iran is a safe country...We expect foreigners who visit Iran for tourism and business purposes to respect our laws," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani told a televised news conference.

