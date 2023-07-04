Riders dangle upside down on roller coaster for three hours at Wisconsin fair

Eight riders on the "Fireball" roller coaster experienced a terrifying ordeal when the ride malfunctioned at the Forest County Festival in Crandon.

Crews working to get the riders down to safety. (Image Credit: Scott Brass/Facebook)

The incident left them hanging upside down for nearly three hours, causing distress and prompting a large-scale rescue effort.

Crandon, located about 30 miles east of Rhinelander, became the center of attention as emergency responders from various departments rushed to the scene.

The Crandon Fire Department, unfortunately, lacked the necessary equipment to carry out the rescue operation, leading to a call for assistance from the Antigo Fire Department and emergency responders from three surrounding counties.

The incident attracted considerable media coverage, with witnesses sharing their accounts of the harrowing incident.

Image Credit: Scott Brass/Facebook

Kati Declark, a concerned parent, found herself in a state of helplessness as her two daughters were stuck at the top of the malfunctioning roller coaster.

She described, “A lot of people were just trying to figure out, just like the amusement crew, trying to figure out what’s going on, what’s what’s happening.”

"It's really hard to hear your kid yell your name and you can't help them," Declark expressed to WISN 12

Capt. Brennan Cook of the Crandon Fire Department provided limited details, stating, “All we know is that there is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position. The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on-site, and at this time, we do not have any other information.”

Lt. Adam Finn of the Antigo Fire Department, who participated in the rescue efforts, expressed, “he has never seen anything like this before.”

The cause of the ride malfunction has yet to be determined, leaving officials and the public eager for answers.

Despite the alarming circumstances, the good news emerged that all individuals stuck on the ride were rescued safely.

But, there is currently no update regarding their condition following the ordeal.

The incident has raised concerns about ride safety and the need for comprehensive inspections and maintenance protocols.

Law enforcement authorities will undoubtedly conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the malfunction and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Forest County Festival, which typically brings joy and entertainment to attendees, was overshadowed by this unfortunate incident.

The festival organizers expressed their regret and reassured the public that they would cooperate fully with the investigation.