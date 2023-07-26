‘RIP Tylee’ trends as entrepreneur Ryan Cohen’s pooch who inspired him to start pet company ‘Chewy’ dies

‘RIP Tylee’ is trending on social media after Canadian entrepreneur Ryan Cohen’s pooch, Tylee, died. Ryan took to Instagram to share the news, adding that Tylee inspired him to start his e-commerce company, Chewy, in 2011. Ryan was the company’s CEO until 2018, and is the executive chairman of GameStop at present. RIP Tylee’ is trending on social media after Canadian entrepreneur Ryan Cohen’s pooch, Tylee, died (@ryancohen/Instagram)

“Tylee passed away today. She is the reason Chewy exists and her legacy lives forever,” Ryan wrote in a July 26 Twitter post, sharing some images of Tylee. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the poodle on Twitter.

‘Pets are the center of our universe’

Ryan said his experience shopping for Tylee is what inspired him to pick the pet category. He founded Chewy, under its original name of MrChewy, at the age of 25. After the sale of Chewy, Ryan managed to make a huge investment in Apple, and went on to become the largest individual shareholder of the tech company with 1.55 million shares.

Chewy says on its website, “At Chewy, pets are the center of our universe. We wake up excited to find ways to make them happy and to make pet parenting easier for you. We create products they’ll love, find and offer trusted brands you’ll feel good about and deliver it all right to your door. That means less time at the store and more time giving belly rubs. Happy customers are always our #1 priority, and to us that includes you and your pet. Pets are family and when you shop with Chewy, you become a part of ours.”

“Real pet experts are here for you 24/7—we’re just a call, chat, email or social media message away. We’ll help you find everything your pet will love at prices you’ll love,” it adds. “Plus, we have a 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed Policy on every order. So, if your picky feline isn’t loving their new bed, you can return it or replace it. Making your pet happy has never been easier.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON