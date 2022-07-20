Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss final 2 in race for UK PM; Penny Mordaunt knocked out
Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing visions for Britain's response to multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party's lawmakers held a last vote Wednesday.
Former finance minister Sunak, running on a centrist platform of fiscal rectitude allied with "green levies" to fight climate change, again headed the field with 137 votes in the fifth and final elimination ballot.
The crucial race for second place was narrowly won by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 113 votes, against 105 for former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt.
Sunak and Truss now take their case to Conservative party members, who will decide the new leader and prime minister after a series of nationwide hustings in August.
The result will be announced on September 5. But Britain is already guaranteed to get either its first prime minister of colour, or its third woman leader.
Sunak's resignation as finance minister this month helped to topple outgoing leader Boris Johnson after months of scandal including "Partygate", and Downing Street is reportedly running an "anyone but Rishi" campaign.
At his last session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons earlier Wednesday, Johnson bowed out by saying "Hasta la vista, baby!".
In a hint of support for Truss's low-tax platform, the premier urged his successor to "cut taxes and deregulate where you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest".
Truss tweeted that she was "ready to hit the ground running from day one".
But whoever wins the Tory race, "like some household detergent, would wipe the floor" with the main opposition Labour party, Johnson predicted.
- Mordaunt moribund -
Mordaunt -- the one-time bookmakers' favourite -- lapsed to outsider status after Truss's fellow right-winger Kemi Badenoch was eliminated on Tuesday.
In a bid to woo those MPs, Truss wrote in Wednesday's Daily Telegraph that her plan to revive the economy would be "based around tax cuts, deregulation and tough reform".
Former minister David Davis, a backer of Mordaunt, accused Sunak of lending votes to Truss so he could face her in the runoff.
"He wants to fight Liz, because she's the person who will lose the debate with him," he told LBC radio.
A YouGov poll published before the vote indicated that, despite his popularity with colleagues, Sunak was the least appealing candidate to the members.
The BBC plans to host a live televised debate with the final two candidates on Monday. Sunak won the two previous debates, according to snap polls, and the second one featured a no-holds-barred clash with Truss.
But Sunak's popularity with the Tory grassroots has faded since questions were raised over his family's tax arrangements, and as he presided over sky-rocketing inflation, which hit a new 40-year high of 9.4 percent in June.
In a new policy announcement, Sunak vowed an "ambitious new plan to make the UK energy independent" by 2045 in order to prevent future energy-driven inflation spikes, after Russia's war in Ukraine sent gas prices rocketing.
- 'Fantasy economics' -
Mordaunt had headed the same YouGov poll of Tory members previously.
But she slipped after a damaging few days in which her former boss, one-time UK Brexit pointman David Frost, slammed her work ethic and questions were raised over her stance on transgender rights.
Johnson announced on July 7 he was quitting as Conservative leader after a government rebellion in protest at his scandal-hit administration.
Under Britain's parliamentary system, the leader of the biggest party is prime minister and can be changed mid-term without having to call a general election.
Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Tory candidates of "fantasy economics" before turning his fire on the outgoing Johnson.
"He is a complete bullshitter and I think he's been found out," he told Labour prime minister Tony Blair's former spin chief Alastair Campbell in a podcast.
Starmer attacked Johnson for the Downing Street "Partygate" scandal, which saw him fined for breaking the Covid lockdown rules he set for the public.
"It wasn't just that he did things which broke the rules, it's that he then took the piss out of the public with his ridiculous defences afterwards," the Labour leader added.
It is "good for the country" that Johnson is going, Starmer added, saying it was reflected in public opinion at the last local elections at which the Tories lost hundreds of council seats.
-
India rubbishes reports about influencing Sri Lankan presidential elections
Dismissing reports that New Delhi sought to influence the presidential election process in Sri Lanka, India on Wednesday reiterated its stand of backing for the stability and economic recovery of the island nation after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as their new president. Wickremesinghe, who has served as prime minister six times, was elected to the post by Sri Lankan parliamentarians, defeating his main rival Dullus Alahapperuma by 134 votes to 82.
-
Erdogan keeps Putin waiting at Tehran meeting. Here’s what the Russian Prez did
Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for nearly 50 seconds by his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of an official meeting in Tehran on Tuesday. The meeting in Iran was Putin's first with a NATO alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. In 2020, in Moscow, Erdogan was left waiting for about two minutes by the Russian leader ahead of their scheduled meeting.
-
Peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Russia's foreign minister
Russia said Wednesday that holding peace talks with Ukraine made no sense "in the current situation" as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive iKyivry. Talks between Russia and Ukraine largely ground to a halt in mid-April, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Russia's top diplomat also said that Moscow's military aims in Ukraine were no longer focused "only" on the country's east, adding that supplies of Western weapons had changed the Kremlin's calculus.
-
Protests outside presidential office after Ranil Wickremesinghe elected
A large number of protesters gathered outside the secretariat in Sri Lanka's Colombo Wednesday as lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed as president Rajabaya Gotapaksa - who fled the island nation as it grapples with its worst economic crisis. Read: 'If India, Sri Lanka comparison misinformed, then why...': Owaisi's jab after all-party meetDisheartened protesters told Reuters they see the 'same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil as seen in Gotabaya Rajapaksa'.
-
UN slams killings, human rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban
Hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday. In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan's current rulers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics