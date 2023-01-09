Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: Rishi Sunak refuses to answer this question 3 times amid strikes in UK

Watch: Rishi Sunak refuses to answer this question 3 times amid strikes in UK

world news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Rishi Sunak: Through the interview, Rishi Sunak also told people to stop “bandying around” wrong claims.

Rishi Sunak: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' show.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

British prime minister Rishi Sunak was urged to "come clean" after he repeatedly refused to answer a question on private healthcare. Amid strikes in UK by the health staff, Rishi Sunak told the BBC that questions over whether he is registered with a private hospital charging 250 pounds for a 30 minute appointment were a "distraction" and "not really relevant".

Through the interview, Rishi Sunak also told people to stop “bandying around” wrong claims that 300 to 500 people are dying a week due to “delays and problems with urgent and emergency care”.

“The NHS have themselves said they don’t recognise those numbers and would be careful about bandying them around," Rishi Sunak said.

Refusing to answer whether he’d work in a care home for 18,000 pounds, Rishi Sunak said, “The job I’m doing is making a difference to the country as Prime Minister.”

Rishi Sunak's comments were criticised by the royal college of nursing general secretary Pat Cullen, saying, “He needed to come clean as a public servant… When you’re accountable to the public, you have to be honest with them.”

While Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said that Rishi Sunak “gave the impression of someone who not only doesn't use the NHS but doesn't under the scale of the challenge or have a plan to deal with the fundamental problems.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
rishi sunak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP