Rishi Sunak roasted for wrong spelling of 'campaign', he responds

As Rishi Sunak took part in his first in the first television debate to pitch for the UK PM post, he got roasted on Twitter after viewers pointed out that there was a spelling mistake on Rishi Sunak's campaign banner. The spelling of the campaign was wrong as it was misspelt as 'campiagn'. Rishi Sunak took the Twitter banter in his stride and responded saying, 'Ready for spellcheck' in a tweak of his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.

The roasting comes as Rishi Sunak remains heavily criticised for his tax moves amid the pandemic while his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is believed to be richer than even the Queen. Akshata Murty's tax evasion because of her non-dom status also came on the radar earlier.

"Rishi Sunak's closing statement boasting of his own "competence" and "seriousness" would have been more effective were he not sitting in front of a sign which misspells the word 'campaign'," read one post.

"So much for @RishiSunak being the polished perfectionist he just preached - Campaign is spelt incorrectly on his background!" another post read.

"Rishi Sunak may be a billionaire, but he can't spell CAMPAIGN," another Twitter user said.

Rishi Sunak, British foreign minister Liz Truss, Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, chair of parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee om Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt took part in the 90-minute debate and clashed over tax and honesty. Sunak has topped the first two rounds of voting by Tory MPs.

Reports said caretaker PM Boris Johnson has told his allies to back anyone bu Rishi Sunak. Johnson, who has said he will not endorse any leadership candidates or publicly intervene in the contest, is believed to have held conversations with failed contenders to succeed him and urged that Sunak should not become the prime minister. Johnson also appears keen on Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.

