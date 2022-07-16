Rishi Sunak roasted for wrong spelling of 'campaign', he responds
As Rishi Sunak took part in his first in the first television debate to pitch for the UK PM post, he got roasted on Twitter after viewers pointed out that there was a spelling mistake on Rishi Sunak's campaign banner. The spelling of the campaign was wrong as it was misspelt as 'campiagn'. Rishi Sunak took the Twitter banter in his stride and responded saying, 'Ready for spellcheck' in a tweak of his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.
The roasting comes as Rishi Sunak remains heavily criticised for his tax moves amid the pandemic while his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is believed to be richer than even the Queen. Akshata Murty's tax evasion because of her non-dom status also came on the radar earlier.
"Rishi Sunak's closing statement boasting of his own "competence" and "seriousness" would have been more effective were he not sitting in front of a sign which misspells the word 'campaign'," read one post.
"So much for @RishiSunak being the polished perfectionist he just preached - Campaign is spelt incorrectly on his background!" another post read.
"Rishi Sunak may be a billionaire, but he can't spell CAMPAIGN," another Twitter user said.
Rishi Sunak, British foreign minister Liz Truss, Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, chair of parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee om Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt took part in the 90-minute debate and clashed over tax and honesty. Sunak has topped the first two rounds of voting by Tory MPs.
Reports said caretaker PM Boris Johnson has told his allies to back anyone bu Rishi Sunak. Johnson, who has said he will not endorse any leadership candidates or publicly intervene in the contest, is believed to have held conversations with failed contenders to succeed him and urged that Sunak should not become the prime minister. Johnson also appears keen on Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.
Ivana Trump died of accidental 'blunt impact' to torso: Report
The first wife of the former US president, Ivana Trump, died of "blunt impact injuries" to the torso in an accident, New York's chief medical examiner said on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told AFP in an emailed statement Thursday that officers responded to a call at Ivana Trump's address on the Upper East Side, and found her "unconscious and unresponsive." Ivanka was born in 1981 and Eric Trump followed in 1984.
‘Blood' of future Saudi victims ‘in your hands’: Khashoggi's fiancee tells Biden
The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi said Friday that President Joe Biden had enabled Saudi Arabia's crown prince to take more victims after the US leader met and fist-bumped the man accused of ordering the journalist's murder. In the form of what she imagined as a tweet by Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz wrote to Biden, "Is this the accountability you promised for my murder? The blood of MBS's next victim is on your hands."
Joe Biden fist bumps MBS, seeks to reset Saudi ties
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: US President Joe Biden gave a fist bump to Saudi state television, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman showed on Friday, during a trip to Saudi Arabia that is being watched for body language and rhetoric as Washington seeks to reset relations. The meeting between the two leaders appeared designed to sidestep any strains to the relationship.
More cunning than the 'old fox': Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe
A lifetime's ambition was fulfilled Friday when Sri Lanka's six-times prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was finally sworn in as president. A few families have long dominated politics in the Indian Ocean island nation, and Wickremesinghe is the nephew of one its longest-serving leaders, Junius Jayewardene, who was in power for 12 years until stepping down in 1989. It was Jayewardene who brought him into politics by making him a deputy foreign affairs minister in 1977.
Boris Johnson to allies: 'Back anyone, but Rishi Sunak for Britain PM'
As the race to become Britain's next prime minister gained pace, caretaker premier Boris Johnson has reportedly told his allies to back "anyone but Rishi Sunak", according to a media report on Friday. According to the report, caretaker Prime Minister Johnson and his camp are running an “anyone but Rishi” hidden campaign after feeling betrayed over the former Chancellor's resignation which precipitated his exit from 10 Downing Street.
