Rishi Sunak seeks strong economic ties with US in first White House visit

Reuters |
Jun 07, 2023 03:53 AM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak is due to be in the US capital on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with politicians in Congress.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will advocate for a deepening of economic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States when he speaks to the country's lawmakers and business representatives during his trip to Washington D.C. this week, the British government said in a press release.

Citing global threats to markets and resources, Sunak will call for economic security cooperation between the two countries to be "as extensive as our cooperation on traditional security," the British government said in a press release.

Sunak is due to be in the US capital on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with politicians in Congress and business leaders as well as with the president.

