Rishi Sunak's ‘common sense’ gender lesson: 'A man is a man, a woman is a woman'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that "a man is a man and a woman is a woman" and people should not be bullied into believing they can be any sex they want to be. Referring to how society should deal with transgender people, he told his Tory party's annual conference, "We shouldn't get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. British prime minister Rishi Sunak takes a sip of water as he speaks on stage at Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain.(Reuters)

“They can't, a man is a man and a woman is a woman, that's just common sense,” he said.

Rishi Sunak also vowed to introduce legislation to reduce tobacco use saying there was "no safe level of smoking".

"I propose that in future, we raise the smoking age by one year every year. That means a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette, and that they and their generation can grow up smoke-free," he said.

Pledging to discourage cross-Channel migrants from arriving in the country on small boats, Rishi Sunak said, “I'm confident that once flights start going regularly to Rwanda, that boats will stop coming. I am confident that our approach complies with our international obligations. But know this, I will do whatever is necessary to stop the boats.”

Calling on Britain's international allies to provide Ukraine with the means to help it win its war against Russia, the UK PM said, “If we give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail