News / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for more arms, support for Ukraine

UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for more arms, support for Ukraine

Reuters |
Oct 04, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: “If we give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job,” the British prime minister said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Britain's international allies to provide Ukraine with the means to help it win its war against Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AP)

"If we give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job," he told the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

