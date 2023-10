UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for more arms, support for Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Britain's international allies to provide Ukraine with the means to help it win its war against Russia. Russia-Ukraine War: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AP)

"If we give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job," he told the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

