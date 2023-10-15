Rishi Sunak's ‘not in Britain’ warning as UK sees rise of antisemitism amid Israel war

Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday extended his support to the British Jewish community amid the deadly war between Israel and Hamas militants. Reportedly, over 10 UK citizens have been killed in the conflict in Israel and several others are trapped.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunak also condemned a “shameful" rise in antisemitism in the days after Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Issuing a statement, Sunak said, “To our Jewish community: I know you are hurting and reeling from these vile terrorist acts. At moments like this, when Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe. I stand with you, the British Jewish community, and I will do everything I possibly can to protect you.”

On protests against the Jews, or pro-Palestine protests in London, Sunak said, “We’ve seen intimidating behaviour and shameful antisemitism online and on our streets with attempts to stir up tensions. I say: not here. Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will do everything we possibly can to protect Jewish people in our country. And if anything is standing in the way of keeping the Jewish community safe, we will fix it. I stand with you, the British Jewish community, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always,” the statement added.

Sunak's support for Israel

Rishi Sunak vowed to stand with Israel “not just today, not just tomorrow, but always.” He also called the attack “an act of pure evil” and said that Israel has every right to defend itself.

Condemning the attack of the Hamas militants, Sunak in the statement said, “No words can begin to describe the horror and barbarism unleashed in Israel a week ago. Daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, and grandparents taken from people in the cruelest and most horrific way possible. Hundreds of people have been killed, many wounded or missing, and others living through the unimaginable agony of having a loved one kidnapped and held hostage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“British citizens were among the victims. And as we continue to learn more, I know there are families here and in Israel in deep pain and torment. My thoughts and my heart go out to everyone suffering in the wake of these attacks,” he added.

The deadly war between Israel and Hamas has killed over 3,200 people on both sides, with no indication of a truce anytime soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON