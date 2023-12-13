Rock salt mine partially collapses in Brazil

A salt mine in the city of Maceió in Brazil has ruptured, sparking fears of a total collapse. The closed mine known as Mine 18, is located near the Mundau lagoon in the city’s Mutange neighborhood. The mine was operated by Brazilian petrochemical giant, Braskem, reported AP.

Land around the mine had been sinking steadily. According to official measurements, the ground subsided a total of 2.35m between 30 November and 10 December. On Sunday, water from the lagoon entered the mine due to the rupture.

However, mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas expects the mine to stabilise despite the partial collapse. He claimed that an area measuring 60m (200ft) in diameter, had been affected by the rupture.

Residents in Maceio, have been displaced over the years due to Braskem's 40 years of rock salt mining. Between 1979 and 2019, when Braskem announced the closure of its rock salt operations in Maceio, the company operated a total of 35 mines.

Since 2018, buildings and roads in the areas surrounding the mine have cracked. In the last five years, more than 14,000 buildings have been evacuated, affecting around 60,000 people, according to a BBC report.

What did a study in 2020 say ?

A 2020 federal study by experts from the Brazilian Geological Service, claimed that the cracks and the soil subsidence happened due to rock salt mining by Braskem. Prior to that, the damage to buildings and roads was blamed on heavy rains and seismic tremors.

However, Braskem rejected the study, claiming that they were flawed.

How rock salt is mined ?

During rock salt mining, salt is extracted from deep underground deposits. Due to extraction of salt, cavities are left behind which can collapse, causing the soil above to settle.

