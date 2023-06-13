It gets more serious! Romanian authorities upgrade Andrew Tate's human trafficking charges. Details here

In a stunning development, Romanian authorities have escalated the charges against social media influencer Andrew Tate from human trafficking to the more serious crime of "human trafficking in continued form." Prosecutors claim that this new charge carries even graver implications than the initial counts of trafficking that Tate and his brother Tristan were facing.

Andrew Tate looks at a man filming with a mobile phone as he leaves the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania,(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tate brothers, along with two Romanian female suspects, are currently under house arrest as they await trial for suspected human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women sexually. These accusations have been vehemently denied by all four suspects, who continue to maintain their innocence.

While the case is still under investigation and yet to reach trial, Romanian prosecutors have officially filed charges against the Tate brothers and their associates. The trial is expected to commence in June, where prosecutors will present the evidence against them.

Andrew Tate, a British-US citizen renowned for his massive Twitter following of 5.4 million, along with his co-accused, spent over three months in police custody before being placed under house arrest by a Bucharest court in March of this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prosecution unit of Romania's directorate for investigating organized crime and terrorism (DIICOT) recently informed the Tate brothers that the initial human trafficking charge has been upgraded to "trafficking in continued form." This change carries severe consequences under Romanian law, with a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years for trafficking of adults.

Furthermore, the DIICOT spokesperson revealed that another victim has been added to the case, bringing the total to seven women involved in this harrowing affair.

Andrew Tate's legal team responded to the charge modification by asserting that it is in the suspects' legal interest. They stated, "The legal framework has been revised and altered to ensure an impartial investigation is upheld."

In a shocking twist, DIICOT also disclosed that they have initiated a separate criminal investigation against a Romanian man closely associated with the Tate brothers. Vlad Obuzic, who is often seen in social media posts with Andrew and Tristan Tate, and two other individuals, is being accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal group to exploit seven women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to prosecutors, Obuzic and his alleged accomplices lured their victims by seducing them under the pretense of seeking a relationship or marriage. Subsequently, the victims were coerced into producing explicit content for social media platforms, while the suspects reaped most of the financial gains.

To maintain control and ensure the victims' loyalty, the prosecutors revealed a shocking detail: "They were forced to tattoo the name or face of the group member exploiting them." Such appalling tactics further underscore the severity of the crimes being investigated.

Also read | British woman reveals shocking allegations of assault by influencer Andrew Tate

As the case unfolds, the public awaits the upcoming trial where the evidence against Andrew and Tristan Tate, as well as their alleged associates, will be presented. The gravity of the charges, coupled with the disturbing details emerging from the investigation, has sent shockwaves through social media and beyond. The world watches intently as justice seeks to uncover the truth behind these disturbing allegations of human trafficking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}