Ron DeSantis makes a bold move, picks Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as potential VP candidate defying Trump's attacks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making waves with his recent comments about Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, suggesting that she could be a potential vice presidential pick. During his two-day Iowa swing, DeSantis spoke highly of Reynolds, highlighting her leadership qualities and drawing comparisons to his own tenure in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.(AP)

This move comes amidst criticism from frontrunner Donald Trump, who attacked Reynolds for her neutral stance in the caucuses. DeSantis, however, defended Reynolds and expressed his admiration for her, stating that she is one of the top public servants in America.

New Contender Emerges

During an event in Ankeny, DeSantis was asked if Reynolds would be a contender for his running mate. Without hesitation, he responded with a resounding "of course." DeSantis praised Reynolds' dedication and dismissed the attacks against her as unjustified and unnecessary. His endorsement of Reynolds as a potential vice president is seen as a strategic move to solidify his standing among Iowa voters and showcase his support for influential leaders in the Republican Party.

Reynolds' Ambitions in Iowa

While DeSantis publicly expressed his support for Reynolds, the Iowa governor has previously stated that she has no interest in becoming a vice presidential pick. In a February interview with the Des Moines Register, Reynolds made it clear that she is focused on her work in Iowa and is not seeking a national position.

She emphasized her commitment to the state and encouraged candidates to come to Iowa and witness the progress being made. Reynolds aims to continue raising Iowa's national profile and believes there is more work to be done.

Political Maneuvering and National Profile

DeSantis' endorsement of Reynolds signals his strategic approach to the 2024 presidential race. By aligning himself with influential Republican figures like Reynolds, DeSantis aims to boost his national profile and appeal to voters in key states.

As the frontrunner, Donald Trump's attacks on Reynolds could provide an opportunity for DeSantis to differentiate himself and position himself as a unifying candidate. With Reynolds by his side, DeSantis hopes to showcase a strong alliance and highlight his commitment to working with accomplished leaders across the country.

While it remains to be seen whether Reynolds will reconsider her stance on becoming a vice presidential pick, DeSantis has made his admiration for her clear. As the 2024 election approaches, the political landscape will continue to evolve, and potential running mate choices will be carefully considered.

DeSantis' endorsement of Reynolds has sparked intrigue and speculation, adding another layer of excitement and uncertainty to the upcoming presidential race. Only time will tell who will ultimately join forces with DeSantis on the campaign trail.

