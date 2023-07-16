Any guesses? Meghan Markle warned to be 'extremely careful' of this royal

Meghan Markle has been told to "watch what she says" about Kate Middleton after it was reported that Prince Harry's wife could talk more about her life in the royal family. The Mirror reported that Meghan Markle was planning to write a memoir after her husband Prince Harry released his memoir 'Spare'. The Duchess of Sussex has also been pitching ideas to Netflix following the success of her and her husband's documentary which was streamed on the platform earlier this year. Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

When royal family was attacked by the couple over racism and bullying, it was reported that Kate Middleton pushed for the infamous line "Recollections may vary" in the royal family's statement.

Kate Middleton is now “not afraid to fight fire with fire, having already broken the golden royal rule of ‘Never complain, never explain.’ She is "fiercely protective" of her family and she's willing to fight for them "even fit makes her less popular with certain people."

“In this case she felt a polite but strong message needed to be sent back to the Sussexes - namely that there were other interpretations and views about certain events and instances which the world world needed to know in no uncertain terms,” Closer magazine reported.

Meghan Markle should be "extremely careful with accusations" as "Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. She's shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far and this latest revelation is seen as a clear message for Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward. The bottom line here is Kate isn't afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to. It's about self-preservation and not being walked all over."

