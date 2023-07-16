King Charles may give this gift to Camilla: ‘His mother’s collection of…'

King Charles' second wife Camilla is set to celebrate her 76th birthday on July 17. A former royal butler predicted what she'll likely receive from her husband King Charles as a gift. King Charles's former butler Grant Harrold, who worked for the monarch from 2004 to 2011, said, “The funny thing is that what do you even give to someone in the Royal Family? Or a Queen? I expect Charles will give her something practical that she wants, a piece of jewellery - or something for her dogs. Britain's Queen Camilla during a visit to the Oasis Centre at the Columba Centre in St Columb Major, Cornwall, Britain.(Reuters)

“But, a couple of days after her birthday, it might be that we notice Camilla wearing a different piece of jewellery, which may have been a birthday gift. But birthdays are normally quite low-key. I used to be quite lucky as I'd normally be on duty when it was Camilla’s birthday. It was always quite nice that I was able to give her a gift and a card,” Grant Harrold said.

King Charles and Camilla are normally like that at big celebrations, the former butler explained.

“I remember the King’s 60th, as Camilla was involved in the organising part of it. She’s very good at planning things and she enjoys organising dinner parties and events. She will always want to have a part in it. She would never ask someone to organise it for her. This reminds me of what the late Queen was like, too," he said.

Talking about Camilla, Grant Harrold said, “She’s got a really nice and down-to-earth personality. She's also got a really good sense of humour. She’s a practical joker, but she's got a caring side. If ever you looked upset, she would want to know what was wrong - and wanted to know how to fix it. She cared a lot about you. You could talk to her about things, which was really nice. She is very approachable, upfront and hands-on. She's also someone who would want to do everything herself."

