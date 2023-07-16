Prince William vs King Charles: Pay to stay at holiday home, son tells father

Prince William has reportedly told his father King Charles that he will have to pay if wants to stay at his holiday home in Wales. The much-loved house is in Llwynywermod near the Brecon Beacons National park where the monarch has stayed for a few weeks every summer. Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road.(Reuters)

The rural property was bought by King Charles in 2007 for £1.2 million. But as the house was bought through the Ducky of Cornwall, it's management and maintenance now falls in the ambit of the now Prince of Wales- King Charles' eldest son.

Prince William has told King Charles that he wants to rent out the cottage as a holiday home owing to which the monarch will have to move out his belongings, The Daily Mail reported. King Charles is said to be 'miffed' at the decision, the report claimed.

A source told the Mail, “The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out. The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste.”

In 2021, King Charles talked about the cottage at Llwynywermod, saying, “Rather 40 years too late, probably. But it's been a wonderful opportunity, at last, to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can... I've always felt that it's an important part of holding this particular title. It took me years to establish somewhere, it wasn't through want of trying but it was difficult to find the right place.

“I used to go to different other houses which was very kind of people to lend them for a week or something, but it wasn't the same thing obviously until finally we found this, which has been a Godsend really,” he added while talking about the "enduring landscape of Wales" and "its mountains, patchworked fields and woods; its coastline, castles, villages and market towns" attract visitors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON