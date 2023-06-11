Kate Middleton drops her children to school daily but doesn't want to be seen as…

For Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, being an active parents seems quite important as the mother of three is often seen dropping off or picking her children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis- from Lambrook School in Windsor. According to royal insiders, Kate shuns her glamorous public persona in favour of a more normal appearance at home.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Windsor Family Hub.(Reuters)

A friend told the Daily Record, “There are no blow-dries - it's always hair up in a ponytail. She's either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologising as she's late for the school run before dashing off. It's the life of a working mum with three young children - just a different sort of day job to most.”

One parent told the Daily Mail, "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her."

The 41-year-old royal, according to a friend, is “very chilled at home” and avoids "airs and graces" in favour of a less formal parenting style.

The friend told PEOPLE, "It's a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There's no airs and graces. She is doing that to help her children be more grounded and keep their reality in check. That's what really matters to her.”

The children are apparently required to abide by Kate Middleton's household rules, which are fairly strict. One such rule that is strictly upheld is the prohibition against shouting, UK media reported.

