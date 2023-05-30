King Charles ‘envious’ of Kate Middleton? New royal rift revealed

Kate Middleton faced heat for upstaging her father-in-law King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show, a longtime favorite event in the royal diary, it was reported earlier this week. Following this, the Daily Mail reported that Kate Middleton’s popularity is “unsettling” for King Charles and his wife Camilla.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP's gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.(AP)

Royal expert Kate Mansey said that with the Chelsea Flower Show in particular, Kate Middleton “was not competing” with her in-laws.

“I think she’s a great model for the monarchy [and] for the royal family, and they appreciate that,” Kate Mansey said, adding, “They wouldn’t have had her there if they didn’t think it would be brilliant, so I think there’s a way they can all exist. A bit of glam and glitz from Catherine [is welcome]. There’s room for everybody.”

Royal expert Richard Eden claimed that after Queen Elizabeth's death royal aides wanted King Charles and Camilla to complete as many engagements as possible with Prince William and Kate.

“I think that was a chance to show that this was the future of the monarchy and it’s in safe hands, that sort of thing. Now that [Charles and Camilla] are King and Queen, it is slightly different. They want lots of attention for their causes and the things that they feel strongly about, so it could be a bit unsettling if they don’t get their attention," Richard Eden said.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry also claimed that King Charles was envious of Kate Middleton's media coverage and accused her and Prince William of "drawing attention away from him and Camilla".

