King Charles' three-word reply to Camilla's ‘don't walk away order’ was…

King Charles made a cheeky response to his wife Camilla as the royal couple stepped out on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade, a lip reader has claimed. The couple were joined by senior members of the royal family as they greeted thousands of fans who celebrated the official birthday of the British sovereign.

Britain's Queen Camilla (L) and Britain's King Charles III react.(AFP)

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman, told The Mirror, highlighting a moment between the King and his wife as they stepped out onto the balcony. Camilla was spotted placing a hand on King Charles' shoulder for support and appearing to give him an order, Jeremy Freeman claimed.

The Queen said as per the lip reader, "Don't walk away, you know I can't walk on my throne/own."

To which, King Charles replied, “Oh deary me.” The body language expert claimed that the King appeared to be "masking a smile", adding that the look on the monarch's face showed that he didn't "want to be there".

The balcony appearance followed a traditional parade and changing of the guard. King Charles was joined by Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

