King Charles ‘tired’, should let Prince William take over: Royal expert

King Charles looked “tired and spaced out” as he was officially crowned along with Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, a royal expert claimed. Expert Jenny Murray said that the pair should "think of early retirement as an option" and hand over to Prince William.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.(AP)

“As William performed his duties to perfection and his wife looked every inch a Queen-in-waiting, I couldn't help wondering how long it will be before the next Coronation,” Jenny Murray said.

The royal expert suggested that King Charles and Queen should "decide in the not-too-distant future to pass the sword" down to Prince William. At the coronation, Prince William pledged his allegiance to his father during the ceremony saying, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

“I hope the King has inherited the extraordinary genes that took his grandmother beyond her century and his mother and father into their 90s, but I don't recall any of them looking as tired and spaced out as the King and Queen did on Saturday,” the expert said.

During the coronation concert, Prince William was also praised after taking centre stage during his speech where he thanked his "Pa".

“Retirement is a dirty word for so many of our generation. We want to go on contributing, we want to keep our minds in order and for those of us who aren't royalty, we're still trying to earn enough to ward off the cost-of-living crisis,” the expert said.

“But most of us are also asking ourselves is it not time to think of enjoying their final decades rather than flogging ourselves to death? For the King and Queen, the hard work is just beginning, a brand new role far too late in life for most of us to contemplate,” the expert added.

The expert continued, "Can two people in their mid-70s host a reception for Very Important People from across the globe on a Friday night, get up the next day at the crack of dawn, be dressed, made up, hair done and put on a serene performance, knowing facial expressions will be remembered for ever."

