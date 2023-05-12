King Charles ending Prince Harry feud? Monarch's friend thinks…

King Charles would "welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan", a friend of the monarch claimed less less than a week after Prince Harry visited the UK to see his father get crowned. Prince Harry's visit to the UK was brief and was seen at the coronation in Westminster Abbey without his wife Meghan Markle. Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London.(AP)

But King Charles will always want to reconcile with his son and Meghan, a friend of Charles and Camilla told The Daily Beast.

“The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard," the friend said.

“But now the Coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama,” he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in 2020 to start a new life in the United States. Their relations with the royal family have been sour since. Prince Harry's tell memoir Spare made claims about senior members of the family.

Despite that Prince Harry was invited to the coronation for which he landed in the UK 24 hours prior to the event. The Duke of Sussex spent around 28 hours in the country, and left for California shortly after the ceremony had concluded to be with son Archie on his fourth birthday.

At the coronation, Prince Harry played a background role as he sat in the third row at the Westminster Abbey ceremony behind the Duke of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester and James, Earl of Wessex, son of the king’s brother, the Duke of Edinburgh.

