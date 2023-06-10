King Charles wanted to gift this to Prince Harry's daughter but he was ‘warned’ by…

Doting grandfather King Charles had a plan for his granddaughter Lilibet- a very lavish gift for her second birthday earlier this month but he was warned by Prince Harry on what to purchase, it was reported. According to OK! Magazine the monarch was instructed to choose a 'less extravagant' gift than he had planned by his younger son Prince Harry.

King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

King Charles had “his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls”, the report claimed, adding, "He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers. She’ll remember it forever – it’s going to be the ultimate surprise."

Whether King Charles agreed to Prince Harry's wishes or not was not made clear though. Reports suggested that Lilibet's party took place at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home. King Charles and other senior royals did not share a public birthday tribute on Twitter, as is usually the custom as they “don’t mark the birthdays of non-working members”, the report claimed.

"They, of course, wish Lilibet a very happy birthday, but nothing will be put out on any channels," the report quoted as a royal family insider as saying.

However, late Queen Elizabeth II had honoured her great-granddaughter with a Twitter post for her first birthday last June. "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!" the Queen shared at that time.

Relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and his family has plunged to its lowest point yet following the release of their Netflix series and his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’. Earlier this month, Prince Archie celebrated his fourth birthday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son turned four on the same day as King Charles' coronation.

