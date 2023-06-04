Home / World News / Jibe at Meghan? When Prince Harry said royal family shouldn’t be ‘celebrities'

Jibe at Meghan? When Prince Harry said royal family shouldn't be 'celebrities'

Jun 04, 2023

Prince Harry: “We [the royal family] don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead, use our role for good," he said.

In a 2017 interview, Prince Harry spoke out about UK monarchy’s future, one year after meeting his future wife Meghan Markle. At the time, Prince Harry said that the royal family needed to move forward to remain a viable part of the Britain's future. “We [the royal family] don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead, use our role for good," he said.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.

Prince Harry discussed both his royal role and the monarchy’s future saying that his family needed to use their status in a positive manner and not be just a unit recognized for their association with the British crown. Prince Harry shared his views about living in a royal fishbowl, admitting he was “determined to have a relatively normal life.”

If he was “lucky enough to have children” in the future, he hoped they could experience normalcy as well, Prince Harry then said, adding, “There was a time I felt I wanted out. But then I decided to stay in [The Firm] and work out a role for myself.”

This role included a passion for charitable endeavors inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eventually left the royal family stepping down from their duties in 2020. The couple now live in the United States along with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Prince Harry was last seen in the UK as he attended his father King Charles' coronation ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle who chose to stay in California with their children.

