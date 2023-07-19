Meghan had 'ambitions' to marry Prince Harry? 'Enormous amount of planning'

Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry shows "an enormous amount of planning and ambition", a royal expert claimed. Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said that the seeds of the Duchess of Sussex' ambitions were sown from an early age as the couple aim to rebrand themselves. Earlier, a report claimed that the Sussexes are going to “stop” making tell-all Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and taking part in interviews about the royal family. The pair's multi-million-pound deal with Spotify has also been nixed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed that Meghan's enterprising spirit will help steer the Sussex ship moving forward. Meghan's marriage to Harry is a shining example of her ability to seize an opportunity and run with it, he said.

“She grew up with high ambitions and started to reach them as an actress - putting in the work, obviously not a terribly successful actress in terms of being well known internationally. She then married Prince Harry and then she has become probably one of the most known or recognisable names in the world just by marrying somebody,” Jonathan Sacerdoti said.

“I think that shows an enormous amount of planning and ambition. I don't mean to be totally unromantic - maybe she did fall in love with Harry, maybe their relationship is also one of partnership and love in that respect,” the royal commentator said, continuing, "But you don't marry into the Royal Family, I think, without knowing what it's going to do to your reputation and your exposure internationally. And then I think they've used that to their advantage, many would say is there is their right.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal family in 2020 and moved to the United States. The couple have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON