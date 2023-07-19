Prince Harry-Meghan struggling as per royal expert because ‘William and Kate…’

A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are struggling as they are finding out that they don’t hold the same “magic” as Prince William and Kate Middleton do. Tessa Dunlop said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are learning “royalty does not travel well”. Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.(AFP)

The comments come as the couple have started losing their multi-million dollar deals but were earlier sought after when they stepped down from royal duties in 2020. Royal historian Tessa Dunlop said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “finding things tough without having the glamorous life of being a royal to fall back on.”

Talking to The Mirror, the expert said that “pomp,” “ceremony,” and the “trappings of royalty are what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so sorely lack.”

“After all, no matter how great your celebrity (and yes, despite what disgruntled Spotify bosses say, the couple are still big news), in America there will always be someone richer and more famous. There fame is commonplace, not so the magic and mystery that comes with monarchy. As the Sussexes are discovering to their cost, royalty does not travel well (abdicated Edward VIII found this out in the late 1930s)," Tessa Dunlop said.

The Sussexes can “compete” with the Waleses, the royal historian said, adding, “To really flourish more than titles and money are required. Harry, barefoot in a beanie, can’t compete with William in full-blown honorary military uniform. Meghan in Valentino or Givenchy is less noteworthy than the Princess of Wales in her Lover’s Knot tiara (once Diana’s) and badge of the Royal Victorian Order.”

“Tinsel, tiaras, and turrets are a big deal when it comes to America’s love affair with the monarchy. Charles is not just Harry’s rich twice-married papa, he is the king," the expert continued.

