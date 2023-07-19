Prince Harry changed after marrying Meghan? ‘She squashed everything out…’

Royal author Angela Levin reflected on how Prince Harry has changed since his marriage to Meghan Markle. The royal biographer who spent considerable personal time with Prince Harry, detailed her experiences in the book ‘Harry: Conversations with the Prince’. He has changed since meeting and marrying Meghan Markle, the author revealed, adding that he no longer resembles the man she once spoke with. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

“It’s been very sad for me because I spent 15 months with him. I got to know him very well. I adored him and thought he was terrific. He had so many good qualities and was very good with people," she said.

Angela Levin said that she sees Prince Harry differently today. Meghan Markle has “squashed everything out of him. I think he’s very scared of her and doesn’t know what to do.”

Royal biographer on Prince Harry and Meghan's first meeting

The author said that Prince Harry was “overwhelmed” by memories of his mother Diana during his first date with Meghan Markle as the latter wore Princess Diana’s favorite fragrance at their first meeting to win the Duke's heart. Angela Levin said, “The first time they met, she had Diana’s perfume on. Of course, Harry was just overwhelmed by that because he was a boy that loved cuddling up to his mother.”

What Prince Harry said about his first meeting with Meghan

In his memoir, Prince Harry wrote, “She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, and heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic. I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart attack, beautiful. I was trying to process this, struggling to understand what was happening to my circulatory and nervous systems, and as a result, my brain couldn’t handle any more data. Conversation, pleasantries, the Queen’s English, all became a challenge."

