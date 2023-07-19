Home / World News / Meghan ‘overwhelmed’ Prince Harry when they first met: By wearing Diana’s…

Meghan ‘overwhelmed’ Prince Harry when they first met: By wearing Diana’s…

ByMallika Soni
Jul 19, 2023 06:50 AM IST

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, “The first time they met, she had Diana’s perfume on."

Prince Harry was “overwhelmed” by memories of his mother Diana during his first date with Meghan Markle, a royal biographer claimed. Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana’s favorite fragrance at their first meeting to win Harry's heart, Angela Levin claimed. Meghan Markle had an insider advantage in winning Prince Harry’s affection. Angela Levin said, “The first time they met, she had Diana’s perfume on. Of course, Harry was just overwhelmed by that because he was a boy that loved cuddling up to his mother.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(AFP)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(AFP)

The couple met for their first date at SoHo House in London- a private club. Prince Harry was reportedly half an hour late due to bad traffic, he shared in his memoir ‘Spare’. Meghan Markle Meghan excused herself to leave as she had previously made dinner plans.

“But speaking of time, ours was up. Poof, she was gone. Compared to her, Cinderella was the queen of long goodbyes," Prince Harry wrote, adding that he was captivated by Meghan Markle at their first meeting.

“She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, and heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic,” Prince Harry wrote, adding, “I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart attack, beautiful. I was trying to process this, struggling to understand what was happening to my circulatory and nervous systems, and as a result, my brain couldn’t handle any more data. Conversation, pleasantries, the Queen’s English, all became a challenge."

Angela Levin also said that Prince Harry has changed after marrying Meghan Markle. “It’s been very sad for me because I spent 15 months with him. I got to know him very well. I adored him and thought he was terrific. He had so many good qualities and was very good with people," the royal biographer said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
