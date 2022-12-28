Kate Middleton will ‘pay the price’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's exit as…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family will leave Kate Middleton ‘paying the price’, a royal expert said. Royal columnist Daniela Elser, writing for New Zealand Herald, talked about the “tumult and change” that the royal family has gone through in recent years saying that the royal family has changed a lot since last Christmas as the family has become sensibly smaller since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The loss of the Sussexes from the royal fold dealt the Royal Family not only a serious reputational blow but a hands-on one too,” Daniela Elser said noting that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew have returned their military and royal patronages which means that “the remaining HRHs are going to be stretched ever thinner".

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US home up for sale at whooping price of….

Daniela Elser explained that since Prince William and Kate Middleton are the only two working members of the royal family who are aged under 50, the couple will likely take on the majority of tours and royal engagements.

“The convulsive exit of two star players along with accusations of racism and of an institution focused on self-preservation no matter the individual cost,” Daniela Elser said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“And there is one person in particular who will end up paying the price for much of this tumult and change: Kate, the now Princess of Wales,” Daniela Elser added.

Read more: Princess Diana's death: 5 reasons people believe Paris crash wasn’t all it seems

Earlier a report said that Kate Middleton is not at all on good terms with Prince Harry, more importantly after the release of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's docuseries.

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” US Weekly reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON