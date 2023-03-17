Should Harry, Meghan attend King Charles' coronation? Oprah Winfrey says…

Oprah Winfrey weighed in on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend King Charles coronation in May. On CBS Mornings, the US TV host said, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what's the bottom line it comes down to."

King Charles Coronation: Oprah Winfrey is seen.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince William, Kate have 'terrible rows', ‘throw things at each other’ when…

“They haven't asked me my opinion,” Oprah Winfrey who is said to be a close friend of the couple said. Social media users responded to Oprah Winfrey's comments with one saying, "Why would they ask you."

Another replied, "Perfect answer." Her remarks have added more speculation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at the coronation. Reports have suggested that Prince Harry is likely to attend the ceremony alone while royal author Victoria Arbiter claimed Harry will only attend the ceremony if Meghan Markle comes.

Read more: Princess Diana's brother blasts Trump's 'she kissed my a**' comment

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed earlier this month that an "email" invite had been received by the couple for the ceremony which will take place at Westminster Abbey. It was also reported that Prince Harry has demanded an apology from his brother Prince William and father ahead of the coronation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tensions come amid the release of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare in which, among many things, he claimed that William physically attacked him.

Read more: Kate's 'fertility was tested' before marriage to Prince William, new book claims

Recounting the tense 2019 exchange, Prince Harry wrote that William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which led to a physical confrontation between the brothers when William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON