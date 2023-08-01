King Charles still refuses to read Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare': Deems it ‘hurtful’

In January 2023, Prince Harry released his highly anticipated memoir, "Spare," which provided an intimate account of his life within the royal family. While some hailed it as a courageous move to share his story, others found it disrespectful to his family. The book didn't shy away from controversy. One notable person who reportedly declined to read the book is none other than Harry's father, King Charles III.

Royal source reveals King Charles' decision

Britain's King Charles III reacts during a visit of the Sandringham Flower Show, in Sandrigham, north west England, on July 26, 2023.(AFP)

According to Express, King Charles III, Harry's father, has chosen not to read the memoir due to its perceived "hurtful" comments about the royal family. A royal source revealed that King Charles had no interest in reading something that might further strain their already strained family relationships. It remains uncertain if other members of the royal family have taken a glimpse at the best-selling book, which sold over one million copies on its debut day.

Strained relationships within the royal family

The memoir's release was expected to trigger emotional responses within the royal family, given the strained relationships that have plagued the household since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. The couple's relationship with their relatives has been rocky, and they have been selective about their visits to the United Kingdom, attending only essential events, such as the queen's funeral and Charles' coronation.

Prince Harry desires reconciliation, but conditions apply

Despite the conflicts, Prince Harry has expressed his desire to reconcile with his loved ones. In a 2023 interview with Tom Bradby, he indicated that he believes reconciliation is possible, but he emphasized the need for accountability from his father and brother, Prince William.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me," Harry revealed during the interview.

In May 2023, Prince Harry made a solo trip to the UK to attend his father's coronation ceremony. However, his visit was brief, and rumors suggest that meaningful conversations between Harry, William, and Charles were limited. The challenges in their relationships raise doubts about the possibility of them resolving their differences anytime soon.

Amid swirling rumors about a potential return to the royal family alongside Meghan, it remains uncertain if Prince Harry's hope for reconciliation will materialize.