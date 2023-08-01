Prince William and King Charles ‘massively irritated’ by Prince Harry as…

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the United States, the Duke of Sussex has criticised British tabloids for their partial reporting. Prince Harry brought several lawsuits against various press conglomerate alleging breaches of privacy and libel. The royal's legal case against the publishers of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, will go to trial likely next year, reports claimed. Preliminary hearings were held in April this year. Prince Harry walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London.(Reuters)

Prince Harry is also currently involved in two separate court cases against the publishers of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, and one against the publishers of the Daily Mirror, Mirror Group Newspapers. Although, royal family members have typically stayed away from legal actions.

According to a friend of the royal family, Prince William, King Charles, Kate Middleton and Camilla understand that the Duke of Sussex can take companies to court if wishes. But the royal family is not happy about the same especially because of Prince Harry's witness statements and court appearances owing to revelations he has made about his royal relatives, a report claimed.

"Everyone in the family completely accepts that Harry is a private citizen and can do what he likes without reference to the family," The Daily Beast reported citing a source close to the royal family.

“That doesn’t mean they have to like it. Of course they are massively irritated by the prospect of more blockbuster Harry trials but they have been expecting it; there is also the defamation case against the Mail, don’t forget. Their goal is just to keep plugging away and not get distracted by any of it," the report added.

