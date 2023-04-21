Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Prince Harry disappointed about this part of King Charles' coronation invite

Prince Harry disappointed about this part of King Charles' coronation invite

ByMallika Soni
Apr 21, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Prince Harry: Prince Harry said, “There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open.”

Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles' coronation as after month of speculation the Duke of Sussex confirmed his presence. Prince Harry will be present at the ceremony along without his wife Meghan Markle but a report claimed that Prince Harry only received an email from his father’s office but he never heard from King Charles himself.

Read more: Prince William 'more difficult to work with than King Charles'?

Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

“At this point, it’s become so personal. Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad," The Mirror reported citing a source.

Prince Harry's request for a “sit down” with King Charles after the release of his controversial memoir, Spare, never happened, either, the report claimed.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth's unseen pic released on what would've been her 97th birthday

“They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it’s always through somebody,” People reported.

In an interview ahead of his book's release, Prince Harry said, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Watch: Cheeky Prince William takes customer booking at Indian restaurant

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith said, "Despite the wounds, it's his son, and I can't imagine he wouldn't want him to be there regardless of the hurtful things that have been said."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP