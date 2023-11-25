Prince William and Kate Middleton's children have to follow this ‘dinner rule’

The three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton have to follow a 'dinner rule', according to a former royal chef. Darren McGrady revealed that Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George are not allowed to eat with their parents at official dinners or during holidays. As per the former royal chef, the rationale behind the rule is to allow children to learn the art of polite conversations before exposing them to official dinners.

Prince William sits with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George(AP)

Darren McGrady shared that in the beginning the three children ate with their nannies in the nursery. They were allowed at the dining table later after they grew old enough to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner.

“The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table,” Darren McGrady said, adding, “The royal nursery wasn’t just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too. Nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too."

Darren McGrady's revelations about Queen Elizabeth's dietary habits

Darren McGrady also worked for late Queen Elizabeth as her chef for 15 years. He revealed that the late monarch never ate any starchy foods, including pasta or potatoes. The only occasion when the monarch would break this habit was when attending a state dinner.

Queen Elizabeth liked to have two vegetables to go with her main protein source, which was normally grilled fish or chicken, he said. The late queen was very fond of eating salad and fresh fruits. When it came to sweets and desserts, Queen Elizabeth was extremely fond of eating chocolate biscuit cake, he revealed.