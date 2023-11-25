close_game
close_game
News / World News / Italy student murdered by ex-boyfriend: Stab wounds, body thrown near lake

Italy student murdered by ex-boyfriend: Stab wounds, body thrown near lake

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 25, 2023 05:22 PM IST

106 women have been killed in Italy so far this year. Majority of the killings involved women's partners or ex-partners.

The murder of an Italian student, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, has sparked a conversation in the country on the issue of violence against women. A 22-year-old student named Giulia Cecchettin was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend and her dead body with multiple stab wounds was found near a lake north of Venice.

A 22-year-old student named Giulia Cecchettin was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend and her dead body with multiple stab wounds was found near a lake north of Venice.(X(formerly Twitter))
A 22-year-old student named Giulia Cecchettin was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend and her dead body with multiple stab wounds was found near a lake north of Venice.(X(formerly Twitter))

Giulia Cecchettin was a student of biomedical engineering at the University of Padua. She had been missing for nearly a week and a massive search operation was on to find her. Before her disappearance, CCTV cameras captured her former boyfriend Filippo Turetta hitting her. Cecchettin's sister revealed that the former couple had split but went for shopping together to buy a dress for the girl for her graduation ceremony.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Filippo Turetta was arrested in Germany and the court allowed his extradition to Italy where he will be investigated further.

ALSO READ| US ‘security risk creator’ in our territorial waters, China says with proof

According to a report by the Guardian, one women is killed every three days in Italy. The report quoted Cristina Gamberi, a research fellow at the University of Bologna who highlighted that 106 women had been killed in Italy so far this year. Majority of the killings involved women's partners or ex-partners.

Cristina Gamberi pointed out how Giulia Cecchettin's sister Elena is spearheading the fight for justice which has resonated with the younger generation, leading to widespread outrage over the latest murder.

“She’s[Elena] fighting back with a very strong determination and anger. And I do think she’s giving voice to a new collective awareness that is really widespread among the younger generation,” said Cristina Gamberi.

In Italy, protests and demonstrations are expected to happen in the wake of Giulia Cecchettin's gruesome murder while Italy has passed a bill to protect women and prevent increasing femicides in the country.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni said, “Every single woman killed because she is 'guilty' of being free is an aberration that cannot be tolerated and that pushes me to continue on the path taken to stop this barbarism.”

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out