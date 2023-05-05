Prince William vs Meghan Markle: ‘Harry leapt to defend his wife’

Prince William and brother Prince Harry's relationship broke down partly due to Meghan Markle's treatment of palace staff, a royal historian claimed. In 2021, an investigation was launched where past and present palace employees talked about their experiences of working for Meghan Markle. It was alleged that Meghan pushed out two personal assistants and staff who she had "humiliated" on several occasions.

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghan Markle has denied the bullying allegations with her spokesperson calling them "a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation".

The allegations came to light before Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Royal historian Robert Lacey claimed that the poor treatment of staff by Meghan Markle began the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

“William split with Harry because he did not feel Meghan was treating her staff well. Nothing to do with race … she was accused of mistreating her staff, that’s not the way royal people are supposed to behave. I have spoken to people who saw these members of staff weeping, crying … who felt they had been belittled by Meghan. Now Meghan denies this, but that’s the issue,” Robert Lacey said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Harry leapt to defend his wife. William leapt to defend the monarchy and the institution,” he added.

Tensions between the couple and royal family continue as Prince Harry is set to attend his father King Charles' coronation while Meghan will remain at home in California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON