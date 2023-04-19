Queen Consort Camilla ‘hurt’ as Prince Harry called her…: Friend claims

King Charles' second wife and stepmother of Prince Harry and Prince William, Queen Consort Camilla was “hurt” over being labelled “the villain” by the Duke of Sussex in his memoir, it was reported. In Spare, Prince Harry claimed that his stepmother leaked stories about the royal family to the media in order to bolster her image.

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.(AFP)

“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” Prince Harry wrote. Recalling his meeting with Camilla, Prince Harry said that it was like an “injection”, adding, “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

“I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories," Prince Harry continued. During an interview, people close to Camilla shared her thoughts on Prince Harry's memoir.

“Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her,” Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, who is one of the Queen’s six companions, told The Sunday Times.

This comes as Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation without his wife Meghan Markle which King Charles reportedly sees as an opportunity to “mend” family divisions.

“Relations between the King and his brother have never been this bad. It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated," PageSix reported.

