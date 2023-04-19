Home / World News / How is King Charles preparing for the coronation? Using fake heavy crown

How is King Charles preparing for the coronation? Using fake heavy crown

ByMallika Soni
Apr 19, 2023 07:59 AM IST

King Charles' Coronation: The St. Edward’s Crown is only used during coronation ceremonies, so “it’s a once-in-a-reign moment", the royal expert said.

As King Charles and the royal family is preparing for a coronation ceremony for the monarch in May, the historic event takes a lot of work and practice in order to make sure that every detail is perfectly executed. A royal expert revealed that King Charles might be doing a lot of things to get ready for his royal coronation including practicing wearing the crown.

King Charles' Coronation: Britain's King Charles is seen. (Reuters)
Editor of Majesty Magazine Joe Little said, “[The crowns] are both very heavy, so the queen practiced for quite some time wearing St. Edward’s Crown, and also the Imperial State Crown because of the weigh."

The St. Edward’s Crown is only used during coronation ceremonies, so “it’s a once-in-a-reign moment", Joe Little explained adding that King Charles “has memories” of Queen Elizabeth practicing with the heavy headgear and “wearing the crown at home to get used to having it on her head.”

Even though the crown will not be placed on his head for a very long time, King Charles may still need to practice. King Charles maybe practicing wearing the crown, the royal expert said, adding “I’d be amazed if he didn’t”. There may be even “a mock Abbey set up in Buckingham Palace so that they can rehearse" as even Queen Elizabeth frequently went to Westminster Abbey in the run-up to her coronation for “various rehearsals."

The crown used for the coronation is set to be heavy as Historic Royal Palaces said that the St. Edward’s Crown weighs nearly 5 pounds. The Imperial State Crown weighs over 2 pounds.

