Where do royal family members stand in TIME 100 most influential list?

King Charles has been named as one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people for the year 2023 as he appeared under the Icons category, alongside author Salman Rushdie, actor Jennifer Coolidge, journalist Imara Jones, among others. Penning a tribute to King Charles, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful wrote, about the monarch's charity.

King Charles accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Growing up on a council estate in West London, the world of royalty was one I didn’t pay much mind to. What would that have to do with young Black boys in Ladbroke Grove? Much more than I realised, it turned out," he said, crediting the organisation for putting people around him “into steady employment”.

Read more: Has royal family talked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Shocking claim

“I didn’t realise then just how close our now-King was to all of this. He didn’t have to do any of it. He could’ve let his privilege shield him from the realities of our hardship in a time when these were not a cause celebre. But he always met us with an open mind and a listening ear," Edward Enninful said describing the monarch as “charming, funny, socially confident, with a kindness that always seeks to put others at ease”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“His love for the environment is well-documented, but his love for his subjects burns ever brighter,” he wrote, adding, "The monarchy is not perfect, but in Charles we have a King who understands both tradition and what it takes to evolve with the times. It is a delicate balance and a rare ability.”

In 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also appeared on the TIME 100 list.

This year's list notably featured Bella Hadid, TV host Drew Barrymore, author Neil Gaiman and Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi.

King Charles' coronation along with his wife Camilla is set to take place on May 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON